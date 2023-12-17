The Patriots elevated Harris from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Harris has been elevated for the second straight week due to Rhamondre Stevenson's ankle injury. Harris didn't get any snaps last week against Pittsburgh but could get an opportunity Sunday against Kansas City since Stevenson is out again and Ty Montgomery was waived by New England last Friday. Ezekiel Elliott will lead the backfield against the Chiefs, with JaMycal Hasty joining Harris in the mix behind the former Cowboy.