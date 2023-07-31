With Rhamondre Stevenson receiving a rest day, Harris took starting reps during Monday's practice, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Ty Montgomery (leg) was also absent from Monday's session, setting the stage for Harris, Pierre Strong and J.J. Taylor to see added reps. While Harris isn't a threat to overtake Stevenson as the Patriots' top back, as things stand, he could end up being next in line for early-down work in the event that Stevenson misses time down the road. Meanwhile, Strong and Montgomery (when healthy) remain in the mix for change-of-pace work out of the team's backfield.