Harris rushed eight times for 10 yards in Thursday night's 20-9 loss to the Texans in the preseason opener.

Harris saw fellow tailback Pierre Strong start the game before coming in during New England's second offensive drive. While Strong totaled 33 yards on his nine touches, Harris barely averaged over one yard per carry and was not targeted. As he pushes for the Patriots' third-string tailback job behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson and backup Ty Montgomery (leg), Harris will strive for an improved showing in next Saturday's exhibition outing versus the Packers.