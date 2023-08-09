With the versatile Ty Montgomery still dealing with a leg injury, Chad Graff of the The Athletic indicates that Harris has logged more meaningful snaps in training camp than fellow 2022 draftee Pierre Strong.

While Rhamondre Stevenson's role as the team's top back is not in any doubt, Harris, Strong and Montgomery (when healthy) are currently in the mix to see complementary work this coming season. It's still possible that the Patriots could bring in a veteran such as Ezekiel Elliott, but if that doesn't happen, Harris could potentially end up carving out a role as Stevenson's primary understudy in early-down situations.