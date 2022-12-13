Harris rushed eight times for 24 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday night.

Harris ended up pacing the Patriots in rush attempts due to Rhamondre Stevenson's early exit with an ankle injury that first cropped up in the first quarter and was later aggravated shortly before halftime. Harris recorded a 14-yard touchdown run, the first of his career, during Stevenson's initial stint on the sideline, but he finished with 44 fewer rush yards than backfield mate Pierre Strong despite logging three more carries. If Stevenson's injury lingers into a Week 15 road battle against the Raiders and Damien Harris (thigh) remains sidelined as well, Kevin Harris figures to retain a complementary role, at minimum, in that game.