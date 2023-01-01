Harris is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
He's the odd man out in the Patriots' backfield Sunday, with Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris (back in action for the first time since Week 12) set to lead the team's Week 17 rushing attack, with Pierre Strong in reserve.
