The Patriots have waived Harris, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Ahead of training camp, Harris had been looking to secure a depth role behind top back Rhamondre Stevenson, but now that Ezekiel Elliott is also in the Patriots' backfield mix, the 2022 sixth-rounder is the odd man out for now. If Harris goes unclaimed on waivers, he could resurface on the team's practice squad.
