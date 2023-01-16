Harris finished the 2022 season with 18 carries for 52 yards and a TD in five games.

As a rookie, the 2022 sixth-rounder saw limited action, with Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris handling the bulk of the Patriots' backfield duties. With Damien Harris slated to become a free agent this offseason, there could be carries available next season for Kevin Harris, as well as 2022 fourth-rounder Pierre Strong. Though Kevin Harris is no threat to overtake Stevenson as the team's top early-down option, the 5-foot-10, 225-pounder, who played his college ball at South Carolina, could potentially yield occasional fantasy utility in 2023, in the event that Stevenson misses time for any reason.