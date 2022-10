Harris carried three times for five yards in Sunday's 38-15 win over the Browns.

The 2022 sixth-rounder suited up Sunday, with Damien Harris (hamstring) out, logging 12 snaps behind lead back Rhamondre Stevenson (60 snaps), while fellow rookie Pierre Strong (one carry) saw action on four snaps. For now, Kevin Harris is off the fantasy radar, but if at any point the Patriots are without both Stevenson and Damien Harris, he could be pressed into an expanded early-down role.