The Patriots selected Harris in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 183rd overall.

If his health cooperates Harris will be a steal for the Patriots. He's a 220-pound back out of South Carolina, where as a true sophomore he ran for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in just 10 games while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He suffered a back injury that slowed him in 2021, when he ran for just 669 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games (4.4 YPC), but the 2020 version of Harris is a no-doubt NFL running back and he can get back there with a little luck. Unfortunately for him, the Patriots running back depth chart is at least four deep ahead of him with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White and fourth-round 2022 pick Pierre Strong already present.