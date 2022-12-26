Harris carried once for three yards in Saturday's 22-18 loss to the Bengals.
Despite Damien Harris (thigh) still being sidelined, Kevin Harris logged just four snaps in the contest, while working behind Rhamondre Stevenson (51snaps), per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. Ahead of New England's final two regular season contests, Kevin Harris is off the fantasy radar as long as Stevenson and/or Damien Harris are available.
