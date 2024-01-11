Watch Now:

Harris finished the 2023 season with 16 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 58 yards in four games with the Patriots.

Harris spent the bulk of his second year as a pro on the Patriots' practice squad, but he ended up working in a complementary role for the team down the stretch behind Ezekiel Elliott due to Rhamondre Stevenson being sidelined by an ankle injury. The 2022 sixth-rounder remains under contract with New England through the 2024 campaign, and will thus have an opportunity to carve out a role next season as an early-down power back option behind Stevenson. Whether such a role translates into fantasy relevance hinges on where Harris lands on the depth chart in the wake of the Patriots' looming offseason moves in free agency and the draft.

