Harris carried five times for 19 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Raiders while logging seven of a possible 65 snaps on offense, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Damien Harris (thigh) out and Rhamondre Stevenson (43 snaps, 19 carries, two catches) working through an ankle issue, Pierre Strong (four carries, three catches) and Kevin Harris worked in complementary roles Sunday. Looking ahead, neither Strong or Kevin Harris profile as high-percentage fantasy options down the stretch as long as Stevenson and/or Damien Harris are available.