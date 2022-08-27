Harris carried four times for 54 yards (including a 33-yard run) and caught one pass for seven yards in Friday's preseason finale against the Raiders.

As long as Damien Harris (who sat out the contest with an unspecified injury) and Rhamondre Stevenson remain in the mix, Kevin Harris doesn't have a path to steady carries. However, the 2022 sixth-rounder's chances of securing a roster spot may have increased Friday, with Ty Montgomery having suffered an ankle injury. Also in the depth mix in the Patriots' backfield are fourth-rounder Pierre Strong and J.J. Taylor.