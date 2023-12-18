Harris carried the ball four times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Kansas City.

Seeing his first touches of the season while Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) remained sidelined, Harris plowed up the middle and broke free for a 16-yard TD in the fourth quarter for the final points of the game. His 25 rushing yards also tied Ezekiel Elliott for the team lead, as the Patriots' running game couldn't get much going until it was too late. Stevenson could return in Week 16, but if he misses a third straight game, Harris' performance Sunday might earn him a bigger role against a vulnerable Broncos run defense.