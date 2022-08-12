Harris rushed six times for nine yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for minus-2 yards in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants.

It would have been a forgettable NFL debut for the rookie sixth-round pick out of South Carolina if not for his three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Harris notably saw the field before fellow rookie Pierre Strong but after J.J. Taylor. Even with James White having announced his retirement, Harris is still locked in a battle with Taylor and Strong to make the roster behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson in a deep New England backfield. He'll look to bolster his case in the second preseason game, Aug. 19 against the Panthers.