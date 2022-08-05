Harris has logged work with the Patriots' second unit during training camp, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Lazar notes that the 2022 sixth-rounder's "lower-body build catches the eye immediately; the guy is built like a Mack truck." Down the road, Harris -- who is listed as 5-foot-10, 225 pounds -- has a chance to become an early-down factor in the Patriots' backfield, but for now he slots in behind returnees Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, and as a result the South Carolina product doesn't have a clear path to steady touches as long as that context remains in play.