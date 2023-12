The Patriots signed Harris to their active roster from their practice squad Tuesday.

Harris will join New England's active roster after spending the entire season on their practice squad. In his only appearance this season, the 23-year-old carried the ball four times for 25 yards and a touchdown during last week's loss to the Chiefs, and he could continue to serve as the primary backup to Ezekiel Elliott if Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) misses more time.