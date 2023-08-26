Harris started Friday's preseason game against the Titans and took seven carries for 17 yards and a touchdown.

Pierre Strong made it back from concussion protocol but played deep into the fourth quarter, while top RBs Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott were rested along with the rest of the starters. J.J. Taylor also got some snaps early in the game and finished with one carry for three yards and one catch for 10 yards. The Patriots likely will keep two RBs behind Stevenson and Elliott, with the candidates for depth roles being Harris, Strong, Taylor and Ty Montgomery (leg).