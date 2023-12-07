Harris has been elevated to the Patriots' active roster from the practice squad ahead of Thursday night's game against the Steelers, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

With Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) out Thursday, Harris provides the Patriots with added Week 14 backfield depth behind Ezekiel Elliott, who is expected to be featured against Pittsburgh in Stevenson's absence. Harris appeared in five games with the Patriots last season but has yet to make his regular-season debut with the team in 2023.