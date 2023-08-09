Harris has logged more meaningful snaps in training camp than fellow second-year back Pierre Strong while Ty Montgomery (leg) has missed practice time, Chad Graff of the The Athletic reports.

Rhamondre Stevenson's role as the team's top back isn't in any doubt, but Harris, Strong and Montgomery (when healthy) are in the mix to see complementary work this coming season. The Patriots could bring in a veteran such as Ezekiel Elliott to bolster their depth behind Stevenson, but if that doesn't happen, Harris could end up carving out a role as the primary backup in early-down situations.