Tonga told reporters Monday that everything is "good" after exiting Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns due to a knee injury, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Tonga played 25 total snaps (17 on defense, eight on special teams) and recorded two total tackles prior to exiting Sunday's win with a knee injury. However, following his comments Monday, it appears he avoided a serious issue. Tonga's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in the Week 9 matchup with the Falcons.