Tonga (chest) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Giants, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

The BYU product downgraded from limited practice Thursday to a DNP on Friday, suggesting he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Monday night's contest. Tonga has appeared in all 12 of New England's games this season, tallying 19 total tackles and two passes defensed. If he's unavailable in Week 13, Eric Gregory will likely play as the Patriots' top nose tackle.