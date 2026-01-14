Patriots' Khyiris Tonga: Limited in practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tonga (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Tonga practiced for the first time since suffering a foot injury in Week 16 against Baltimore. The 29-year-old will need to at least remain limited in practice Thursday and Friday for a chance to play in the Patriots' AFC divisional round matchup against the Broncos. The five-year pro has 24 tackles (nine solo) and two pass breakups through 14 regular season games.
More News
-
Patriots' Khyiris Tonga: Won't play in wild-card round•
-
Patriots' Khyiris Tonga: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Khyiris Tonga: Out for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Khyiris Tonga: Still sidelined by foot injury•
-
Patriots' Khyiris Tonga: Sidelined for Week 17•
-
Patriots' Khyiris Tonga: Opens week with DNP•