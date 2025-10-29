Tonga (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Tonga sustained a knee injury during the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Browns, though the good news was that the injury wasn't deemed serious. He was able to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, and a full session over the next two days would put him in the clear to play against the Falcons on Sunday. The 2021 seventh-rounder has 11 tackles (five solo) over his last four games.