Patriots' Khyiris Tonga: Limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tonga (chest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Tonga sustained a chest injury late in the first half of Sunday's 26-20 victory over the Bengals and was unable to return to the game. The starting nose tackle's ability to practice Wednesday means he is likely trending towards playing in Monday night's contest against the Giants.
