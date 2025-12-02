Tonga (chest) is inactive for Monday night's contest against the Giants.

Tonga went the wrong direction at practice during the week, going from a limited participant Wednesday to a non-participant by the end of the week while nursing a chest injury he suffered in Week 12. The defensive lineman will now be forced to miss his first game of the year. In his absence, Eric Gregory is a top candidate to handle the lion's share of workload at nose tackle versus New York.