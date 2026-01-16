Patriots' Khyiris Tonga: On track to play vs. Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tonga (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
A foot injury prevented Tonga from playing in the Patriots' last three games, including their wild-card round win over the Chargers this past Thursday. With a full practice under his belt, the fifth-year defensive tackle is on track to be available for Sunday's AFC divisional-round clash against the Texans. Tonga posted 24 tackles (nine solo) and two pass defenses across 14 regular-season games.
