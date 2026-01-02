Tonga (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The 29-year-old is now in line to miss his second game in a row due to a foot injury sustained in the Week 16 win over the Ravens. Across 14 appearances this season, Tonga has tallied 24 total tackles and two passes defensed while serving as one of the Patriots' top nose tackles. Expect Eric Gregory to have an expanded role on New England's defensive line while Tonga is out Sunday.