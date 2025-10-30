Tonga (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Tonga sustained a knee injury during New England's Week 8 win over Cleveland, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue as he was able to practice Thursday without restriction. Barring any setbacks, the 2021 seventh-rounder is on track to play against the Falcons on Sunday. Tonga has started in each of the Patriots' last two games and has logged four tackles (two solo), including one tackle for a loss, over that span.