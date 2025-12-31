Tonga (foot) did not practice Wednesday.

Tonga was unable to play against the Jets in Week 17 due to a foot injury he picked up during the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Ravens. The fifth-year nose tackle would have to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days to have a realistic chance to play against the Dolphins on Sunday. Undrafted rookie Eric Gregory would continue to work in an expanded role on the Patriots' defensive line if Tonga were to be ruled out.