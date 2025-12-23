Tonga (foot) is considered to have a one or two-week injury and should be back for the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tonga left Sunday night's game against the Ravens in the first half and was unable to return. The starting nose tackle for the Patriots is a key part of their defense, so his availability for an inevitable playoff push is a big win for the team. Since the 29-year-old may miss the rest of the regular season, Eric Gregory will likely be called upon to face the Jets in Week 17 and maybe the Dolphins in Week 18.