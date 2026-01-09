default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tonga (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Chargers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Tonga missed the last two games of the regular season, which he finished with 24 tackles (15 nine solo) in 14 games. Eric Gregory is poised to take on a larger role on the interior of the defensive line in Tonga's absence Sunday.

More News