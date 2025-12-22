site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-khyiris-tonga-wont-return-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Patriots' Khyiris Tonga: Won't return Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tonga (foot) has been downgraded to out for the rest of Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
The nose tackle suffered the injury during the first half after making three tackles. Eric Gregory is his backup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 19 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read