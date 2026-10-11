The Patriots signed Vildor off the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Vildor opted to stay in New England on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He's now on the active roster to bolster the Patriots' depth in the secondary, as the team will be without four cornerbacks -- including starting outside corners Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlton Davis (neck) -- for Sunday's game against the Raiders.