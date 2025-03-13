Chaisson signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Patriots on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Chaisson was signed by the Raiders in October after being released by the Panthers in early September, just before the start of the 2024 regular season. The 2020 first-round pick appeared in 15 regular-season games for Las Vegas last year and finished with career highs in combined tackles (32) and sacks (5.0) while logging his first interception in the NFL. Chaisson's addition bolster's the Patriots' pass rush and he is projected to serve in rotation with Anfernee Jennings and Harold Landry.