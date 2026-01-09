Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Career-high 7.5 sacks in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaisson recorded 7.5 sacks among his 31 tackles (18 solo) while suiting up for 16 games during the 2025 regular season.
Chaisson set a new career high in sacks for the third consecutive season, jumping up from 5.0 sacks with the Raiders in 2024 to 7.5 sacks in his first season with New England. He had no more than 2.0 sacks in any of his first four NFL campaigns. Chaisson will remain a key part of the Patriots' pass rush in the playoffs, beginning with the wild-card round against the Chargers, before becoming a free agent in the offseason.
