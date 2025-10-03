Chaisson (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Chaisson opened the Patriots' week of practice with a DNP, but he upgraded to a limited session Thursday, suggesting he's trending toward playing in Sunday's affair. However, if the former first-round pick is unable to suit up in Week 5, Elijah Ponder is likely to see increased reps with the Patriots' first-team defense.