Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Could play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaisson (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Chaisson opened the Patriots' week of practice with a DNP, but he upgraded to a limited session Thursday, suggesting he's trending toward playing in Sunday's affair. However, if the former first-round pick is unable to suit up in Week 5, Elijah Ponder is likely to see increased reps with the Patriots' first-team defense.
More News
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Misses practice with knee injury•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Picks up another sack in win•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Good to go against Carolina•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Deemed questionable for Week 4•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: No practice Wednesday•