Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Deemed questionable for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaisson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Chaisson has logged 76 percent of the defensive snaps through three games for the Patriots, recording seven tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, and four QB hits. Keion White, Anfernee Jennings (hamstring) and Elijah Ponder would be next in line for snaps if Chaisson is unable to play.
