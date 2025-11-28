Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Full participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaisson (ankle) was a full participant in New England's practice Friday.
Chaisson has been dealing with an ankle injury over the past couple of weeks but should continue to play through it during Monday's matchup versus the Giants. The 2020 first-round pick has compiled 18 tackles (10 solo), including 6.5 sacks, across 11 games and will look to add to his totals against New York.
