Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Good to go against Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaisson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Chaisson logged a DNP-LP-FP practice log this past week, and he has progressed enough in his recovery from a knee injury to play Sunday. The 2020 first-rounder has logged seven tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, through his first three games as a member of the Patriots.
