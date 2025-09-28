default-cbs-image
Chaisson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Chaisson logged a DNP-LP-FP practice log this past week, and he has progressed enough in his recovery from a knee injury to play Sunday. The 2020 first-rounder has logged seven tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, through his first three games as a member of the Patriots.

