Chaisson tallied three total tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Titans.

Chaisson found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career during Sunday's win, returning a Cam Ward fumble for a four-yard score in the third quarter. The veteran edge rusher has already tallied 4.5 sacks through his first six games in 2025, which is just a half-sack short of his previous best in a single season. He's expected to continue starting opposite Harold Landry to form New England's top pass-rush duo ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Browns.