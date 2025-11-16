Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Just one stop during TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaisson posted one tackle and one pass defense during the Patriots' 27-14 win over the Jets on Thursday.
Chaisson was cleared to play Thursday after working through an ankle issue during Week 11 prep. He has been limited to one tackle or less in four of his last six games, though he's also logged 4.0 sacks over that span.
More News
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Practicing fully•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Working through ankle injury•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Quiet in win over Browns•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Impresses in Week 7•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Ready for Week 6•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Limited to open week•