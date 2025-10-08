Chaisson (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

A knee injury prevented Chaisson from playing in the Patriots' Week 5 win over the Bills. The 2020 first-rounder is still limited by the injury, but a full practice Thursday or Friday would put him in position to play against the Saints on Sunday. Chaisson's return would likely mean less snaps at outside linebacker for Keion White (elbow) and Elijah Ponder.