Chaisson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Chaisson is working through a knee injury that he likely picked up during the Patriots' Week 4 win over the Panthers. He managed to practice in a limited capacity Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, and Friday's injury report will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's AFC East road bout against the Bills. Anfernee Jennings and Keion White would be the top candidates to start at edge rusher opposite Harold Landry if Chaisson is unable to play.