Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Misses practice with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaisson (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Chaisson played through his knee injury Week 4 against the Panthers, though he handled a season-low 49 percent of defensive snaps. The standout pass-rusher nonetheless managed to record two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, bringing his totals to nine tackles (five solo), including 2.5 sacks, across four regular-season appearances this year. Chaisson logged a DNP-LP-FP practice slate before suiting up versus Carolina, and he'll attempt to gain clearance for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Bills via a similar practice pattern.
