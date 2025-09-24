Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaisson (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Chaisson played on 76 percent of defensive snaps in New England's Week 3 loss, so it's unclear when the injury occurred. He's had a solid start to the year, tallying seven total tackles with 1.5 sacks in three games. Chaisson will have two more chances to get on the practice field before a Week 4 matchup against the Panthers.
