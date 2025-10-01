Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Picks up another sack in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaisson recorded two tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Patriots' win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Chaisson came into the contest with a minor knee injury, but he played through the issue. However, Chaisson logged a season-low 49 percent of the snaps, though the blowout nature of this game certainly could have played a part in the reduced snaps. On the year, Chaisson has racked up nine tackles (five solo), including 2.5 sacks, and five QB hits on 68 percent of the snaps.
