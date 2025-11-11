Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Practicing fully
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaisson (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
Chaisson was estimated as limited Monday, but he appears to be ready to roll for Thursday night's divisional clash with the Jets. Chaisson has appeared in nine games this season and has racked up 16 tackles (10 solo), including eight TFLs and 6.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a disruptive presence on New England's defensive line.
More News
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Working through ankle injury•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Quiet in win over Browns•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Impresses in Week 7•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Ready for Week 6•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Limited to open week•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Won't play in Week 5•