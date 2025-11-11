Chaisson (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Chaisson was estimated as limited Monday, but he appears to be ready to roll for Thursday night's divisional clash with the Jets. Chaisson has appeared in nine games this season and has racked up 16 tackles (10 solo), including eight TFLs and 6.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a disruptive presence on New England's defensive line.