Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Quiet in win over Browns
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaisson recorded one tackle (none solo) in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns.
Chaisson is pacing for his best season in terms of rushing the passer, though he was quiet in Sunday's win. The Patriots logged only one sack as a team, so Chaisson will look to get back on track in Week 9 against the Falcons.
